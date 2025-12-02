Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates Saras Aajeevika Food Festival in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated Saras Aajeevika Food Festival 2025 at Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin, according to an official statement.



Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, was also present on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion on Monday, Union Minister Chauhan said that "our Lakhpati Didis have proved that they wield immense powers. In fact, they have written a new saga of progress, development and prosperity with their hard work. Today, Lakhpati Didis have come from 25 states and many of them are showing the way to the entire country with their qualities, hard work and dedication."