Union Minister reviews education monitoring systems during Gujarat visit

Gandhinagar, June 19 (IANS): Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said that the foundation for a developed India has been strongly established over the past 12 years, as he addressed the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan’ held in Gandhinagar on the occasion marking 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.
The programme brought together senior representatives, including Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
According to officials, the event was convened to reflect on governance outcomes over the past 12 years and the roadmap towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
Addressing the gathering, Yadav said: "India has witnessed a marked transformation over the past 12 years not only in terms of development outcomes but also in the collective mindset of citizens."
He stated that the country’s confidence, cultural identity, and national resolve have strengthened significantly during this period.
"The process of nation-building extends beyond physical infrastructure and includes the strengthening of aspirations and self-belief among citizens," he said.
He further stated that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' rests on a foundation laid over the last 12 years of governance.
He emphasised that this phase has been crucial in shaping long-term developmental priorities and institutional frameworks.
Highlighting welfare delivery mechanisms, the Union Minister said: "Earlier, benefits from government schemes did not always reach intended beneficiaries in full measure. The introduction of digital governance systems, particularly Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), has significantly improved transparency and ensured that financial assistance reaches beneficiaries directly into their bank accounts."
Yadav said the past 12 years have been marked by what he described as "development, trust and public welfare".
He referred to the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, stating that efforts under this approach have expanded access to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways, optical fibre connectivity, education facilities and other essential services across the country.
Referring to governance continuity and leadership, he stated: "Sustained public support over a long period in a democratic system reflects a significant level of trust."
The Union Minister further said that India’s national security framework has been strengthened over the past 12 years, alongside efforts to promote innovation, expand opportunities for young people and accelerate economic growth.
He also noted that India’s global position and reputation have improved during this period. "When governance is driven by clear intent, transparent processes and a focus on national interest, it allows consistent progress and the creation of new developmental milestones. The trust of 140 crore citizens has been central to the country’s progress during this period," he asserted.
During his visit to Gujarat, Yadav also reviewed the functioning of the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, a state-run education monitoring centre.
He appreciated its use of real-time data and technology-based systems for tracking educational outcomes and described it as a useful model for improving governance in the education sector.
"The effective use of technology in education is essential for enhancing quality and ensuring better learning outcomes," he noted.
During his interaction with officials of the Education Department, he discussed initiatives including Atal Tinkering Labs, STEM education, and library strengthening, focusing on improving the quality of education delivery.
In addition to the programme in Gandhinagar, the Union Minister visited Pragatipath in Pethapur, a GIDC public outreach initiative, and attended a 'Jan Kalyan Camp' organised earlier in the day in Sadra village as part of his visit to the state.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.