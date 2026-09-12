Pralhad Joshi highlights India’s expanding research ecosystem, deep-tech potential

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday spotlighted the flagship 'Bharat Innovates' initiative, stating that the program serves as a crucial bridge to propel advancements from India's higher education and research institutions onto the global stage.



Addressing the media, Joshi welcomed the delegates and dignitaries to the Bharat Innovates exposition held alongside the BRICS events and emphasised that the flagship program is specifically structured to channel breakthroughs originating in higher education and research institutions onto the international stage.

He said, "It is a matter of great pride to welcome you to the Bharat Innovates exposition at BRICS 2026. Bharat Innovates is a flagship initiative of the Government of India designed to take innovation emerging from higher education and research institutions to the world."



Underscoring India's ongoing role during its BRICS Chairship, the education minister reaffirmed the nation's dedication to fostering resilient international collaborations.