Pralhad Joshi questions Karnataka govt over NEET re-exam facilities

New Delhi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, criticised the Karnataka government for alleged lapses in arrangements for students appearing for the NEET re-examination on June 21.



In a statement, Joshi said on Monday that the entire country knew well in advance that the NEET re-examination was scheduled for June 21. Yet, the state government failed to take even basic precautionary measures to ensure students did not face inconvenience while travelling to exam centres, he alleged.



The Union Minister said the Karnataka Congress president's remarks amounted to an admission of lapses by the government, but a state minister instead blamed students for the difficulties they faced.

"Creating a problem and then holding students responsible for it reflects the height of irresponsibility," Joshi said.