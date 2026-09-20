Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launches the 6-month Certificate Course in Primary Teacher Education



The Supreme Court of India, vide judgement dated 08.04.2024 in Civil Appeal No. 5068 of 2023 titled Devesh Sharma Vs. Union of India and Ors., had empowered NCTE to devise a bridge course for those appointees who were appointed as primary teachers but did not have D.El.Ed qualification. Accordingly, the Bridge Course was designed for in-service primary school teachers appointed between 28 June 2018 and 11 August 2023 to teach at the primary level (Classes I-V) with a B.Ed. degree.

This course is specifically intended for those teachers whose appointments are protected under the NCTE Gazette Notification F. No. NCTE-Reg. 012/2018 dated 28th June 2018.