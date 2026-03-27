Union Minister Pradhan pushes decolonisation of language, holistic education at Mysuru conference

Mysuru: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that a strong emphasis has been placed on the decolonisation of language frameworks and knowledge systems, alongside a shift towards more indigenous perspectives in linguistic development.
Pradhan, who was in Mysuru, said he held substantive discussions with the team at the Central Institute of Indian Languages on its evolving mandate to advance the development and strengthening of Bharatiya (Indian) languages through research, innovation, and collaborative frameworks.
"The dialogue centred on widening CIIL's engagement beyond the 22 Scheduled Languages to reflect India's full linguistic diversity while deepening work in core linguistics and strengthening linkages with language technologists and Indian knowledge traditions," the Union Education minister said in a post on 'X'.
According to him, the importance of decentralised participation, structured national-level workshops, and wider dissemination through institutions such as the National Book Trust (NBT) was also discussed.
Furthermore, he underscored the need for stronger institutional capacity, measurable outcomes, and a long-term, coordinated approach to revitalising and expanding the ecosystem of Indian languages.
The minister also held interactions with vice-chancellors on the sidelines of the International Academic Conference on 'Ekatma Manav Darshan (Vision of Holistic Humanity) â€“ Bharat's Worldview' here.
Pradhan said the deliberations focused on advancing higher education through the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"NEP 2020 emphasises innovation, quality, and accessibility. The discussions also highlighted the importance of integrating Indian Knowledge Systems into academia while strengthening India's expanding global education footprint, including the establishment of Indian campuses abroad," Pradhan said in another post.
Addressing the gathering at the conference, the minister noted that the current global situation has become a challenge not just for India but for the entire world.
"In many regions, due to the absence of fundamental ideas, a self-centred way of life, or rigid attachment to one's own viewpoints, conditions of conflict have emerged-whether in developing nations or in the West," he said.
Stating that India's core philosophy is broader than this, Pradhan said it emphasises coexistence and unity.
"Indian thought believes in oneness and harmony. This is what we call integral unity, where society, nature, and the universe are seen as interconnected. We have not viewed them in isolation," he added.
According to him, the practical application of this philosophy must reflect across all aspects of social life-whether in education, social policy, conduct, or behaviour.
"Our thinking must be guided by these foundational ideas: how we view nature, how we approach economic activity, how we perceive knowledge, and how we understand science. Today, we are trying to interpret all these dimensions in a complex and evolving context. Our systems and governance frameworks must be inclusive and serve all people," he added.
He also stressed that education plays a central role in transformation, highlighting that India has a vast student population, and issues such as the medium of instruction and language remain critical.
Even in urban schools, many students study in English-medium institutions, but at home they use different languages. This raises questions about comprehension and critical thinking, he said.
"There is a need to strengthen education in Indian languages and build critical thinking from the early stages. Research, methodology, and competency-based education must be improved. Foundational education in the mother tongue plays a key role in long-term learning outcomes," he said.
The minister added that reforms are being undertaken to address these challenges, including competency-based learning and curriculum changes from early classes.
The objective is to align India's education system with its civilisational ethos while preparing students to meet contemporary challenges, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.