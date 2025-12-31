Jal Shakti Union Minister CR Patil launches Jal Seva Aankalan initiative

New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening service delivery and community ownership under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, on Tuesday e-launched Jal Seva Aankalan, a Gram Panchayat-led digital drinking water service functionality assessment tool on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) portal.

The initiative marks a decisive shift from infrastructure creation to sustained service delivery, placing Gram Panchayats and village institutions at the centre of assessing the regularity, adequacy, quality and sustainability of drinking water supply in Har Ghar Jal (HGJ) villages.



With a large number of Gram Panchayats having achieved Har Ghar Jal status, Jal Jeevan Mission has entered a new phase where the emphasis is on ensuring that tap connections translate into reliable and safe drinking water services on a daily basis, said the release.



Jal Seva Aankalan has been conceptualised as a community-owned self-assessment, enabling villages to collectively reflect on their water service delivery systems rather than relying solely on infrequent and costly third-party surveys.