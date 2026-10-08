Union Minister Nadda launches JOSH teams to accelerate youth-led TB elimination efforts



Moreover, Nadda said that JOSH Teams represent an effort to bring together the Government, communities and citizens in a coordinated and sustained manner. He emphasised that the initiative is intended not merely to disseminate information, but to create meaningful conversations within communities, build trust, address apprehensions and ensure that people are encouraged to come forward for timely testing and treatment.

The Union Health Minister stressed that India’s TB elimination strategy must go beyond awareness and screening to encompass the entire continuum of care. “Awareness is important, screening is important, but our responsibility does not end there. We must ensure diagnosis, treatment and treatment completion,” he said. He underlined the need to strengthen active case finding so that individuals who may be living with TB without recognising their symptoms can be identified early and connected to appropriate care. Early detection, he noted, is equally important for preventing further transmission and protecting the health of families and communities.