Union minister launches new guide for workplace safety and POSH Act compliance

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on Friday inaugurated the National Commission for Women's (NCW) two-day programme on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, underscoring that dignified workplaces is the key to women-led development.
The Union Minister emphasised that every woman has the right to work with dignity and without fear, and that creating a safe work environment is a shared responsibility of governments, employers and institutions.
The two-day NCW's National Awareness Programme on The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, began at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Friday, an official statement said.
Annpurna Devi noted that strengthening workplace safety is fundamental to increasing women's participation in the workforce and achieving inclusive national development.
The Union Minister highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to strengthen implementation of the POSH Act.
She said that these initiatives are helping organisations better understand their legal responsibilities and establish effective institutional mechanisms for prevention and redressal of workplace sexual harassment.
The programme brought together senior government officials, legal experts, representatives of Internal and Local Committees, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to strengthen awareness and implementation of the POSH Act.
On the occasion, the Union Minister released the Booklet on Inquiry Procedures for Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) under POSH Act prepared by the NCW.
The booklet aims to serve as a practical guide for conducting fair, transparent and time-bound inquiries under the POSH Act.
In a message on social media, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "It's time to know your rights against sexual harassment at the workplace, understand your responsibilities, and raise your voice against injustice."
"The National Commission for Women today (July 17) organised an awareness programmme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Awareness is the first and most important step towards prevention," she added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.