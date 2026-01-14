Union Minister Lalan Singh joins Blue Food Security Summit in Israel, eyes research ties

New Delhi: Union Minister of Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh made a visit to Israel to participate in the Second Global Summit on "Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026, which is being held from January 13 to 15, in Eilat, reinforcing cooperation between India and Israel in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.



In a post on X, the Union Minister shared that his delegation visited the National Centre for Mariculture (NCM) in Eilat.



During the visit, Singh was briefed on NCM's research programs, including broodstock development, hatchery technologies, Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA) models, and innovative disease management strategies.

"I commenced my official visit to Israel to participate in the Second Global Summit "Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026" being held in Eilat, strengthening India-Israel cooperation in the fisheries and aquaculture sector," said Singh.