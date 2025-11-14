Union Minister Kishan Reddy announces to pay final exam fees for Class 10 students

Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced that he will cover the final examination fees for all Grade 10 students in government institutions in the Secunderabad Parliamentary seat, which he represents.

In a letter to Hyderabad District Collector Dasari Harichandan on Thursday, November 13, the minister reiterated his opinion that no student should be denied an education owing to financial restrictions, Hans India reports.

“With the spirit of Antyodaya given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I want to do my part to help the 10th class children studying in government schools. Therefore, I have decided to pay the entire Telangana SSC Board examination fee from my salary,” Reddy wrote.

He greeted the students who were taking the examinations and wished them continued success. This project is the most recent in a succession of initiatives by the Union Minister to improve educational facilities in his constituency.

Over the last few years, Reddy stated, initiatives have been taken to develop school infrastructure and equip pupils with vital resources. Toilets have been built in schools, mechanised cleaning equipment has been supplied, and double desk benches have been installed to guarantee classroom comfort.

He added that notebooks are provided to students at the start of each academic year, and digital classrooms have been set up in several schools with his support.