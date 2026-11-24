An advisory group for our startups and our MSMEs that will meet with me on a regular basis with your pain points so that we can discuss.”

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Scindia mentioned that the central government will act as a facilitator to help domestic entrepreneurs expand on the product side and transition India from a technology consumer into a global creator and supplier,

"All of these will be discussed in the advisory group, and we'll be putting our path forward where government will come in and act as a facilitator to ensure that Indian entrepreneurs proliferate on the product side and India moves from a consumer of technology to a creator and a supplier of technology for the world," Scindia said.