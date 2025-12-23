Union Minister JP Nadda to lay foundation stone of 2 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh on Dec 23

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that Union Minister JP Nadda would lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges in Dhar and Betul districts on Tuesday (December 23).

Chief Minister Yadav made the announcement during the pre-cabinet address to ministers at the secretariat in Bhopal. Union Minister Nadda reached Indore on Monday evening and CM Yadav welcomed him on the occasion.

"Four medical colleges will be established in the state under the PPP model. The foundation stone-laying ceremonies for medical colleges in Dhar and Betul districts will be held on December 23. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda will perform Bhoomi Poojan for these two medical colleges on Tuesday," the CM said.

He further informed that Nadda would first lay the foundation stone and inaugurate other development works in Dhar in the forenoon and thereafter proceed to Betul, where he would lay the foundation stone and inaugurate medical college-related and other development works in the afternoon.

