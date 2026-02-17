SAHI and BODH initiatives to be launched by JP Nadda at AI Summit

New Delhi: Health and Family Welfare Union Minister, JP Nadda, will launch two landmark national initiatives, one the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI), and the other the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), at the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, as per the official press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



According to the press release, SAHI is a national guidance framework to enable the safe, ethical, evidence-based, and inclusive adoption of Artificial Intelligence across India's healthcare system.



It aims to provide strategic direction for governance, data stewardship, validation, deployment, and monitoring of AI solutions, while supporting States and institutions in the responsible adoption of AI solutions aligned with public health priorities.