Union Minister Jitendra Singh to introduce Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

The union minister will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House.



The Bill seeks to promote the use of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for power generation and applications in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, industry, research and environmental protection, while ensuring a strong regulatory framework for their safe and secure utilisation.



Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also introduce the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

