CSIR-IICT unveils new research facilities to boost industry collaboration



"I congratulate the team at IICT in Hyderabad for launching these new facilities and linking them with the industry. In the last 10-12 years, after Prime Minister Modi took over, the CSIR labs have significantly enhanced their visibility and public outreach," Singh said.

He added that every CSIR laboratory is contributing in its own way to scientific advancement.

"Each of the labs today is qualifying in one way or the other. There are a lot of advanced technological interventions happening at different levels," he said.