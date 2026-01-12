Union Minister Jitendra Singh engages with J-K, Ladakh participants at 'Viksit Bharat' Dialogue

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, interacted with the youth contingent from the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at his residence on Sunday.



According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the contingent comprised 52 young people from Jammu and Kashmir and 31 from Ladakh, who are in the national capital to participate in the National Youth Festival- Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue 2026, which was organised by MY Bharat, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.



During the interaction, Jitendra Singh met each participant individually and took a keen interest in their backgrounds, aspirations, and the activities they would undertake at the national-level event. He discussed their participation in the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track and the Cultural and Innovation Track, and encouraged them to make the most of this national platform.