Jitendra Singh applauds UPSC Civil Services Exam toppers

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the toppers of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 for their extraordinary achievements and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

"On my behalf and on behalf of DoPT, I congratulate Dr Anuj Agnihotri, a fellow medico, Rajeshwari Suve M, and Akansh Dhull for securing All India Rank 1, 2, and 3 respectively in UPSC CSE 2025 result declared today. Wishing these youngsters the very best as they will have the opportunity to serve the nation in the prime of their careers in 2047," he wrote in a post on X.



Earlier in the day, UPSC All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri expressed elation over his achievement, calling it a "gruelling journey" concluded with a positive result.



Speaking to ANI, Anuj Agnihotri stated that he gave his first attempt for the examination in 2022 while interning and finally cleared with an extraordinary rank in his third attempt. He had previously secured a position as a DANICS officer and is currently receiving the training for the same.