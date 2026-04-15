Amid West Asia tensions, India doubles down on energy security strategy



Responding to the interaction, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the bilateral talks held at his office. He stated, "Very happy to receive @USAmbIndia H.E. Amb Sergio Gor in my office today. We held productive discussions on the bilateral energy cooperation between our countries and discussed ways to further strengthen our comprehensive energy relationship."

This push for a strengthened US-India partnership comes as India reaffirmed its broader strategy of maintaining a flexible energy policy. On Wednesday, the government affirmed that it "continues to buy oil from diversified sources" to protect its energy security interests amid evolving global market conditions and regional instability.

This stance was further detailed during an official inter-ministerial briefing addressing the volatile situation in West Asia. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "...we continue to buy oil from diversified sources, keeping in mind the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people, the current situation in the international market, and the global situation we have to deal with."

Beyond sourcing concerns, the government is actively monitoring strategic maritime corridors that are vital for these energy imports. Jaiswal noted that India is currently engaged in discussions with several nations regarding the prevailing conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, specifically focusing on the safety of Indian vessels.

"We are trying to ensure that, firstly, our remaining ships there also return safely," Jaiswal added, underlining the government's priority to protect Indian maritime assets amidst the regional turmoil.

The focus on this region is heightened as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, recognised as one of the world's most critical trade routes, faces significant disruptions. The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has hampered movement through the waterway, raising serious alarms over the stability of global energy supplies and commercial flows.

The gravity of the situation was further underscored at the highest diplomatic level, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussing the West Asia crisis during a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

According to the MEA, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to "keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," while the two leaders also took the opportunity to review the broader spectrum of bilateral ties. These diplomatic efforts remain crucial as Iran's blockade of the strategic waterway continues to place a significant strain on international supply chains.