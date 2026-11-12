Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy gifts Rs 2.50 lakh portable oxygen concentrator to Class 9 student

Kumaraswamy stated, "An oxygen concentrator was handed over to 14-year-old Navya Shree, daughter of Rajalakshmi and Chandru, residents of Sundaghatta village in Maralavadi hobli of Harohalli taluk in Ramanagara district, who has been suffering from breathing difficulties. The special feature of this oxygen concentrator is that the girl can carry it around just like a school bag. It is an advanced, state-of-the-art device."