Hadoti tourism in focus as Kota hosts first Travel Mart



"Given the growing potential of tourism in India, and especially the rapid growth of domestic tourism, the Hadoti region possesses and encompasses all the experiences that today's tourists are interested in," the Union Minister said.



Shekhawat further said the initiative aims to place Kota and the Hadoti region prominently on the tourism map. "This initiative, undertaken for the first time in Kota, aims to discuss how we can all work together to promote Kota and the Hadoti region on the tourism map in the future," he added.

Earlier, Rajasthan experienced a surge in visitors as tourists flocked to the state capital, Jaipur, and other iconic destinations. Driven by the winter vacation season, a record number of domestic and international travellers are filling up hotels and heritage sites, providing a significant boost to the local tourism industry.



On the New Year, the highest concentration of visitors was in Jaisalmer and Jaipur. While domestic tourism is on the rise, international travellers from countries such as the USA, Australia, England, Germany, and Russia also arrived in large numbers. Foreign tourists were particularly drawn to Jaipur's "Pink City" charm, its culinary heritage, and its vibrant local arts.

For those seeking grandeur, Rajasthan is the perfect destination. The winter season here is pleasant, with sunny days and cool nights ideal for dressing up. In Udaipur, visitors can enjoy a lakeside dinner overlooking Lake Pichola and watch fireworks over the City Palace.