Hyderabad, Nov 25 (IANS): A three-day anti-drug awareness walk led by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy began in Hyderabad on Wednesday as part of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.
A large number of youth and students participated in the walk titled ‘Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt Bharat’, which began at Amberpet, one of the segments of the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency represented by Kishan Reddy.
Popular Tollywood actor Daggubati Venkatesh flagged off the walk at Amberpet Municipal Grounds.
The inaugural programme also featured a pledge led by Kishan Reddy, with students and other participants taking a collective resolve to work towards a drug-free India.
Students from several educational institutions were participating in the walk. They were carrying placards with the slogan ‘Say No to Drugs’. The participants raised slogans against substance abuse.
Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman and Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao participated in the inaugural programme.
Kishan Reddy called on students, educational institutions, political leaders and citizens to join a nationwide movement against drug abuse.
On the first day, the walk will conclude at Gandhi Hospital after passing through various areas like Government Fever Hospital, Osmania University, Arts College and EFLU.
Different parts of the city will be covered by the walk over the next two days. It will conclude on Friday in Jubilee Hills.
Kishan Reddy said that protecting the younger generation from drug addiction was essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
He said the campaign was not a political or government programme but a people's movement requiring the participation of all citizens.
The Central minister expressed concern over attempts by drug suppliers to introduce narcotic substances among students near schools, colleges and residential areas.
He said more than 25 per cent of India's population comprised students and protecting their future was a collective responsibility. He appealed to parents, teachers, educational institutions, voluntary organisations and political parties to participate in the campaign.
He alleged that external forces were trying to destroy the young generation with drugs. The minister said he would lead the three-day padayatra to spread awareness about drug abuse. He also warned that those involved in manufacturing, supplying, and selling narcotic substances would be brought to justice.
Actor Daggubati Venkatesh appealed to young people to stay away from drug addiction. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the responsibility of families, friends and educational institutions in protecting the younger generation.
The actor said that drugs destroy health, education and future. “Life is precious. Don’t destroy it by becoming a drug addict,” he said and called for moving ahead with the slogan ‘say no to drugs, yes to life’.
Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said drug addiction threatened the future of young people and the country's development. He called for a drug-free Telangana as an important step towards achieving the broader goal of a drug-free India.
The former Central minister urged schools, colleges and universities to organise awareness programmes and highlighted concerns about external forces allegedly encouraging drug-related activities.
Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman highlighted the importance of combating drug trafficking. He said Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target of making India drug-free by 2029.
Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao said the country's future depended on its young people and students. He urged them to stay away from drugs and make the anti-drug campaign a social movement.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.