Pradhan, Nara Lokesh to visit PM Shri AP Model School in Vizianagaram today



Speaking after offering prayers, Pradhan expressed gratitude for getting an opportunity to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings.

"I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to get a darshan of Mahaprabhu on the auspicious occasion of Snana Purnima.

I am deeply grateful. In these times of global crisis, may the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath remain upon human civilisation, upon our India, and upon our state of Odisha; only then can prosperity and happiness come into all our lives. The Lord's blessings should serve as the guiding light for our lives," Pradhan told ANI.