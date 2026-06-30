Pradhan, Nara Lokesh to visit PM Shri AP Model School in Vizianagaram today

Visakhapatnam: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh are scheduled to visit the PM SHRI AP Model School in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.
According to the official schedule, the two ministers will visit the school between 9:30 am and 11:00 am. They are expected to arrive at the institution shortly.
Earlier on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri and witnessed the sacred 'Snana Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the occasion of Deva Snana Purnima, one of the major rituals preceding the annual Rath Yatra.
Speaking after offering prayers, Pradhan expressed gratitude for getting an opportunity to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings.
"I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to get a darshan of Mahaprabhu on the auspicious occasion of Snana Purnima.
I am deeply grateful. In these times of global crisis, may the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath remain upon human civilisation, upon our India, and upon our state of Odisha; only then can prosperity and happiness come into all our lives. The Lord's blessings should serve as the guiding light for our lives," Pradhan told ANI.
Deva Snana Purnima marks the ceremonial bathing of the sibling deities with 108 pots of sanctified water. Following the ritual, the deities are believed to fall ill and remain out of public view during the 'Anasara' period before reappearing for the annual Rath Yatra.
Thousands of worshippers gathered to witness the sacred bathing ceremony of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, marking a centuries-old tradition. The festival marks the ceremonial bathing of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra in 108 pots of water in a sacred ritual.
Devotees from across the country travelled to be part of the event.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.