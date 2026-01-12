Ashwini Vaishnaw arrives in US for Critical Minerals meet

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting, to be held on Monday in the United States.

Vaishnaw arrived in Washington, DC, and emphasised that securing critical mineral supply chains is vital for India's goal of Viksit Bharat.



"Arrived in Washington, D.C. Will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting tomorrow. Secure critical mineral supply chains are vital for our goal of Viksit Bharat," the Union Minister posted on X.



India requires a steady supply of essential minerals to support its technological ambitions, sustain economic growth momentum, and reduce exposure to geopolitical risks.