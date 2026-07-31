Union Minister promotes Mission Shakti App for women, child safety

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Friday urged citizens to download the Mission Shakti App, saying it provides quick access to key helpline services for the safety, assistance and empowerment of women and children.

In a post on X, the minister said the Mission Shakti App strengthens the government's commitment towards the safety, assistance and empowerment of women and children by bringing multiple essential services onto a single platform.

According to the minister, the application provides easy access to several helpline services, including Women Helpline 181, Emergency Response Support System 112, Poshan and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) Helpline 1515, National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, Legal Aid (NALSA) 15100, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Child Helpline 1098.

Annapurna Devi appealed to citizens to download the Mission Shakti App and share information about the available services with their families and acquaintances to promote greater awareness and access to support mechanisms.

Earlier, Annapurna Devi highlighted the government's focus on women-led development, child nutrition and creating a safe environment for women and children through various initiatives of the Ministry.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said the Ministry of Women and Child Development plays a crucial role under the federal system and works towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women-led development and a developed India.

She said that "under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, around 1.4 million Anganwadi centres are operational, catering to nearly 90 million beneficiaries. For children between the ages of three and six years, our focus is not only on providing nutrition but also on preparing them for school. "The minister stated that the Anganwadi network also provides Take-Home Ration (THR) and awareness programmes for pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls, focusing on nutrition and health.

Highlighting the importance of awareness campaigns, she said two major programmes, Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) and Poshan Pakhwada (Nutrition Fortnight), are organised every year with a "Whole-of-Government" and "Whole-of-Society" approach.

She also added that the ministry is working under three major missions- Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya- to strengthen services for women and children.

(ANI)