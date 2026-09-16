Hubballi: Amit Shah to inaugurate KLE medical college building

Hubballi: In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure and medical education in North Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the new academic building of KLE Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College (JGMMMC) and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital & Medical Research Centre (KLE HMRC) at Gabbur in Hubballi on September 19.



The dedication ceremony marks a significant milestone in KLE Society's expansion in higher education and healthcare delivery, bringing state-of-the-art diagnostic, treatment and research facilities to the region.



Speaking to reporters ahead of the event, KLE University Chancellor Prabhakar Kore highlighted the advanced technological integration at the newly constructed campus.

"This is the most modern medical college and hospital in Hubballi. You can say artificial intelligence has also been integrated into this hospital setup. We have the most modern equipment, and our team consists of young, highly trained doctors who have completed fellowships outside Hubli. They are experts in their fields, and the entire staff is ready to serve the people," Kore said.