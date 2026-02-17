Amit Shah to attend CRPF’s 87th Raising Day Parade in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): Union Home Affairs Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will attend the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 87th Anniversary Parade as the Chief Guest on February 21 (Saturday) at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

A DG's Parade will also be held on February 19 as part of the celebrations.

For the first time, the CRPF is celebrating its Anniversary Parade in the North East, underscoring its deep association with the region and its continued commitment to peace, stability and national security.

The occasion will honour the service and sacrifices of CRPF personnel and their contribution to national security.

Raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police and renamed as CRPF in 1949 after Independence, the Force has evolved into the backbone of India's internal security architecture.

From the supreme sacrifice of its personnel at Hot Springs in 1959 to the heroic defence of Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch and its role in the 1971 war, the CRPF has built a distinguished legacy of valour and service.

Over the decades, the Force has played a pivotal role in tackling militancy in Punjab, countering insurgency in Northeast India, responding to major terror incidents, including the attack on the Indian Parliament and managing sensitive deployments in Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi and Vaishno Devi.

The Force has also contributed to peacekeeping efforts in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force and participated in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo, Haiti, Cambodia and Liberia under the United Nations.

With specialised formations such as the Rapid Action Force for riot control and humanitarian response and CoBRA units for jungle warfare and anti-Naxal operations, along with signal and VIP security units, the CRPF remains a modern, versatile and highly capable force. It continues to maintain peace and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East under challenging conditions.

2,270 personnel of the Force have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, and personnel of the Force have received 2,256 gallantry medals for exceptional bravery in operations, reflecting an unmatched record of courage and dedication.

Reaffirming the national resolve against Left Wing Extremism, the CRPF remains committed to the eradication of Naxalism by March 2026. Sustained, intelligence-driven operations, including major missions such as Ops Black Forest (KGH) and Ops Megaburu, have delivered decisive blows to extremist networks and substantially curtailed their capabilities.

The Anniversary Day Parade will feature grand ceremonial marching contingents from various CRPF formations, demonstrations on traditional martial arts of the country and a showcase of modern operational equipment and capabilities, reflecting the Force's preparedness to meet emerging security challenges.

The occasion will celebrate the CRPF's proud history, operational excellence and unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation. (ANI)