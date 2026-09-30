Union Home Minister Amit Shah asks Punjab youth and mothers to back campaign against chitta

Without mincing words, the Home Minister said, “Someone who gets intoxicated and insults the Gurus cannot free Punjab from the scourge of drugs. It cannot liberate Punjab. Only the BJP is capable of freeing Punjab from drugs. The BJP has already demonstrated this. We launched a nationwide campaign for a drug-free India. From 2004 to 2014, the Congress was in power; in those 10 years, 26 lakh kg of narcotics were seized nationwide. Then came Modi ji's government; between 2014 and 2024, PM Modi's government seized Rs 1.2 crore kg of drugs. The Congress had seized narcotics worth Rs 40,000 crore, but in contrast, the BJP seized drugs of Rs 1,90,000 crore.”