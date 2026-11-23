New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Sunday inaugurated the Sleep Study Facility and Autism Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and flagged off an E-cart Ambulance service at the Institute Hospital.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, her visit also included the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, National Cancer Tissue Biobank, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC) and National Centre for Assistive Health Technologies (NCAHT), covering the Institute's work in healthcare research, medical technologies and assistive solutions.

The newly established Sleep Study Facility at the Campus Health Centre will provide specialised assessment, consultation and treatment for sleep-related disorders among students, faculty, staff and researchers, with support from specialists associated with Kauvery Hospitals, Chennai.

