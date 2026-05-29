Centre unveils pilot app aimed at tobacco-free educational spaces

New Delhi: On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2026, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava launched the pilot version of the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Application, at a national event under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) at Kartavya Bhawan, on Friday, reaffirming India's strong commitment towards protecting present and future generations from the devastating health, social, economic and environmental consequences of tobacco and nicotine addiction.
ToFEI is a digital initiative aimed at strengthening the implementation and monitoring of tobacco-free norms across schools and colleges in the country.
The application has been designed to facilitate self-assessment and reporting by educational institutions; monitoring of compliance with ToFEI guidelines; implementation of tobacco control signage requirements; prohibition of sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions; awareness and sensitisation activities for students and teachers; and strengthening enforcement of tobacco-free campus measures.
The digital platform is expected to support States/UTs, educational institutions, and programme officials through standardised monitoring, reporting, and compliance assessment mechanisms, thereby enhancing accountability and promoting healthier, tobacco-free environments for children and adolescents.
The pilot implementation of the application in 3 States - Rajasthan, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra will help assess operational feasibility, strengthen implementation and reporting mechanisms, and inform future scale-up of the platform across the country.
On the occasion, the Ministry also released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Sample Collection of Tobacco Products, aimed at strengthening surveillance, regulatory compliance and quality assurance related to tobacco products. The SOP provides standardised procedures for the collection, handling, storage, transportation and documentation of tobacco product samples to ensure consistency and reliability in testing processes.
Addressing the gathering, Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava stated that this year's theme for World No Tobacco Day, "Unmasking the Appeal - Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction", is especially relevant in the context of protecting young people and future generations from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine addiction.
She observed that tobacco and nicotine products are often designed and marketed in ways that make them appear attractive, particularly to youth, through appealing flavours, packaging, surrogate advertising and portrayals on social media and digital platforms. She emphasised that such strategies can create a misleading perception around tobacco and nicotine use and highlighted the importance of creating greater awareness among young people so that they remain informed, vigilant and committed to rejecting tobacco and nicotine consumption.
The Union Health Secretary noted that the two initiatives launched on the occasion reflect important pillars of the Government's comprehensive strategy to counter nicotine and tobacco addiction.
Referring to the release of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Sample Collection, she stated that strengthening regulatory and enforcement mechanisms is a critical component of tobacco control efforts. She underlined that scientific sample collection, proper testing procedures and maintenance of the integrity of the entire chain are essential for ensuring effective enforcement and regulatory action. The SOP, she noted, will help standardise procedures and support States and implementing agencies in strengthening compliance and enforcement efforts.
Speaking about the launch of the pilot version of the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Application, she highlighted that over 2,000 Tobacco Cessation Centres have been established across the country in district hospitals, medical colleges, dental colleges, AYUSH institutions, NCD clinics and other healthcare facilities.
She emphasised the importance of encouraging educational institutions and campuses to adopt and sustain tobacco-free practices. She also appealed to stakeholders and participating institutions to actively use the application and provide feedback during the pilot phase to further strengthen the initiative.
The Union Health Secretary further stated that tobacco use contributes significantly to cancers, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic respiratory illnesses and several other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which account for a major proportion of mortality and disability in the country.
She appreciated the continued efforts of States and Union Territories, educational institutions, healthcare professionals, enforcement officials, civil society organisations and community workers in strengthening tobacco control initiatives across the country, and called upon all stakeholders to remain vigilant and united in protecting future generations from tobacco and nicotine addiction.
Shri Prabhakar, Joint Secretary, highlighted India's continued leadership in advancing evidence-based tobacco control policies and protecting youth from emerging nicotine and tobacco products.
Dr. L. Swasticharan, Deputy Director General, also highlighted the commitment of the Government of India in protecting children, adolescents and young adults from the risk of tobacco and nicotine addiction.
The observance of WNTD 2026 aligns with the theme announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO): "Unmasking the Appeal - Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction." The campaign draws attention to the evolving tactics employed by the tobacco and nicotine industries to attract young people through appealing flavours, packaging, digital marketing and misleading product promotion.
A "No Tobacco Pledge" was administered during the event, reaffirming the collective commitment towards building a tobacco-free and healthier India. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has also enabled an online "No Tobacco Pledge" through the NTCP website and encouraged Partner Ministries, States, Union Territories and stakeholders to disseminate the pledge widely and promote maximum participation.
As part of youth engagement and awareness activities, a Nukkad Natak highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco use and nicotine addiction was performed by school students with support from HRIDAY, New Delhi.
The event witnessed participation from senior government officials, technical experts, development partners, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders working in the field of tobacco control.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.