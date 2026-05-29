Centre unveils pilot app aimed at tobacco-free educational spaces



The observance of WNTD 2026 aligns with the theme announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO): "Unmasking the Appeal - Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction." The campaign draws attention to the evolving tactics employed by the tobacco and nicotine industries to attract young people through appealing flavours, packaging, digital marketing and misleading product promotion.

A "No Tobacco Pledge" was administered during the event, reaffirming the collective commitment towards building a tobacco-free and healthier India. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has also enabled an online "No Tobacco Pledge" through the NTCP website and encouraged Partner Ministries, States, Union Territories and stakeholders to disseminate the pledge widely and promote maximum participation.

As part of youth engagement and awareness activities, a Nukkad Natak highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco use and nicotine addiction was performed by school students with support from HRIDAY, New Delhi.

The event witnessed participation from senior government officials, technical experts, development partners, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders working in the field of tobacco control.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.