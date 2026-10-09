Health Secretary seeks expansion of digital medical resources nationwide

New Delhi: The National Medical Library (NML), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, organised the 5th One-Day National Training-cum-Conference on the ERMED Consortium today at the National Medical Library, New Delhi.



The conference was held on the theme “Digital Health Resources: Redefining Access Through Libraries”, highlighting the growing importance of digital knowledge resources in strengthening healthcare delivery, medical education and evidence-based clinical practice.



The inaugural session was attended by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr. (Ms.) Vinod Kotwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Dr. Lovneesh G. Krishna, Director General of Health Services.