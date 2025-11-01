Union Health Ministry receives three Guinness World Record titles

NEW DELHI: In a major achievement, the Union Health Ministry has received three Guinness World Records titles under its nationwide ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (SNSPA) campaign, officials said Friday.

The recognition is for India's unparalleled commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare.

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17 witnessed overwhelming community participation.

The three records India achieved are for most people to register for a health care platform in one month - 3,21,49,711 (over 3.21 crore); for most people to sign up for a breast cancer screening online in one week - 9,94,349 (over 9.94 lakh) and the third for most people to sign up for vital signs screening online in one week (at state level) - 1,25,406 (over 1.25 lakh).

The campaign, conducted in conjunction with Poshan Maah, focused on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children, with the objective of strengthening early detection, ensuring access to essential health services, and empowering families to adopt healthier lifestyles for a stronger, healthier India.

"This recognition from Guinness World Records stands as a testament to India's collective effort-combining government systems, digital health innovation, and community participation build a ‘Healthy Woman, Empowered Family, and Viksit Bharat,’” a statement from the health ministry said.