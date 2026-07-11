Best practices in public health: New NHM Webinar Series explained

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry (MoHFW) launched the Monthly Webinar Series on Best Practices under the National Health Mission (NHM) on the occasion of World Population Day 2026, reinforcing its commitment to promoting innovation-driven public healthcare.

According to a press release, envisioned as a year-round knowledge-sharing platform, the initiative will bring together States and Union Territories to present successful innovations, exchange implementation experiences, and accelerate the adoption of scalable, evidence-based practices for strengthening healthcare delivery nationwide.

The inaugural session was chaired by Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who emphasized that innovation lies at the heart of responsive and resilient public health systems.

She described the webinar series as an important institutional mechanism to identify, document and disseminate innovative practices emerging from the States and Union Territories, enabling solutions developed in one region to benefit health systems across the country.

Encouraging States and UTs to actively contribute, Patnaik urged them to present innovations that extend beyond existing programme frameworks and address emerging public health challenges through locally developed solutions. She appreciated the dedication of State and district teams whose innovative work often remains unrecognized as they remain deeply engaged in programme implementation rather than documentation and dissemination.

Highlighting the Ministry's commitment to bridging this gap, she stated that the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) would provide technical support for documenting and showcasing such innovations, thereby broadening the scope and impact of the National Summit on Good and Replicable Innovative Practices.

She called upon all States and Union Territories to actively participate in the webinar series and contribute towards building a culture of continuous learning, knowledge exchange and innovation-driven programme implementation.

The inaugural webinar focused on the theme "Anemia, Child and Adolescent Health", showcasing innovative interventions from three States that have demonstrated measurable impact in addressing local public health challenges.

During the webinar, Jharkhand presented the Anemia Mukt Bharat T4 App and its Integrated Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC)-Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC) Home Visits initiative. Chhattisgarh showcased Chirayu Day under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), while Madhya Pradesh presented its innovative initiative on Addressing Adolescent Obesity.

These interventions, developed in response to local public health challenges and supported by context-specific solutions, emerged as promising and replicable models of good practice. With active participation of programme divisions under the Ministry, the presentations also demonstrated strong alignment with national health programmes, reinforcing their relevance and scalability within the existing public health framework.

More than 500 officials from the national, State, and district levels, attended the webinar reflecting a strong commitment towards collaborative learning and innovation-driven health system strengthening.

As the first in the Monthly Webinar Series, the session marked the beginning of a sustained national knowledge-sharing platform that will facilitate the identification, documentation, dissemination and scale-up of successful healthcare innovations. By promoting cross-learning and the adoption of evidence-based best practices, the initiative is expected to further strengthen health systems and improve the quality and effectiveness of healthcare services across the country.