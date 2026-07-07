Centre unveils learning package to fuel zoonotic disease response

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare organised a National Multistakeholder Consultation on the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses: A Strategic Framework with One Health Approach in New Delhi on Monday.



According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the consultation brought together senior representatives from the human health, animal health, wildlife, environmental, academic and development sectors to deliberate on strengthening India's preparedness and response to zoonotic diseases.



Addressing the gathering, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Rakesh Gupta highlighted that zoonotic diseases continue to pose significant public health, animal health and economic challenges globally and in India. He emphasised that the Government is committed to having stronger multisectoral coordination, integrated surveillance systems through IHIP 2.0, enhanced laboratory networks, a skilled workforce, digital innovations and evidence-based decision-making.