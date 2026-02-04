JP Nadda releases national guidelines on lung cancer care and palliation



"On the eve of World Cancer Day, released Evidence-based Guidelines for Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation. I am confident that these guidelines will ensure standardised, high-quality India-specific care and will reduce practice variation, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Government of India is committed to invest in research, capacity building and health system strengthening to achieve health for all," he wrote on X.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the guidelines aim to provide a standardised, evidence-based framework for the diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care of lung cancer patients across the country, ensuring high-quality, accessible, and patient-centric care. Developed by leading experts and stakeholders in oncology, the document seeks to strengthen clinical decision-making, promote best practices, and reduce variations in treatment outcomes.



Congratulating the Department of Health Research (DHR), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and partner institutions, Nadda lauded their collaborative efforts in developing India's first nationally developed evidence-based cancer guideline. He noted that the guidelines would play a critical role in standardising clinical practices, strengthening decision-making, and ensuring high-quality, patient-centric cancer care across the country.



Nadda also stated that the release of the Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines marks a strong national resolve to combat cancer through science, compassion, and leadership. He congratulated the Department of Health Research, Directorate General of Health Services, and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, along with all partner institutions, for their dedicated efforts in developing these landmark national guidelines.