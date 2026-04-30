JP Nadda inaugurates summit highlighting best practices shaping India’s health future



"In the last decade, under the leadership of PM Modi, in all areas and especially in the field of health, we have all taken a big leap towards becoming a developed India... Many new initiatives we are taking," he said.

The Minister underscored the critical role of over 1.85 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which now serve as the first point of contact for nearly 1.5 billion people. These centres have significantly strengthened preventive healthcare, including large-scale screening for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancers (oral, breast, and cervical) for individuals above 30 years of age.



Emphasising the need to move towards consolidation and quality enhancement, the Minister noted that while over 50,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), there is a need to further scale up quality certification and strengthen regular audits to ensure consistent performance and improved outcomes, the release said.



Highlighting key health achievements, the Union Health Minister stated that institutional deliveries have increased from 79% to 89%, reflecting improved access to maternal healthcare services. Maternal Mortality Ratio has seen a significant decline, with sustained progress over the years. Citing recent global estimates, the Minister noted that India has achieved a 79% decline in under-five mortality and a 73% decline in infant mortality. He further highlighted India's progress in disease control, stating that despite having nearly one-sixth of the world's population, India accounts for only a small fraction of the global malaria burden. Similarly, tuberculosis incidence in India has declined at a faster rate than the global average, with treatment coverage reaching 92%.