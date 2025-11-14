Union Gov’t to set up 100 Sainik Schools across country: Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government has planned to establish 100 Sainik Schools across the country through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced yesterday, Thursday, November 13.

Speaking via video conference at the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School (MRCSSS) and Sagar Organic Plant, he stated that these schools will provide opportunities for children from different Gujarat districts to join the armed forces.

According to a government statement, the Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School (MRCSSS) was built at Rs 50 crore, and has sophisticated classrooms, dorms, a library, and a canteen, PTI reports.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has decided to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across the country under the PPP model. Among these, Motibhai Chaudhary Sainik School will certainly become a symbol of pride for Mehsana," the release quoted Shah as saying.

He further stated that the Sagar Organic Plant is critical to ensuring that reliable organic products under the Amul brand are available throughout the country and around the world, and that all farmers involved in organic farming receive fair compensation.

“This plant, with a daily capacity of about 30 metric tonnes, is certified under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Because of APEDA certification, farmers engaged in natural farming in north Gujarat will greatly benefit as their produce can reach global markets,” Shah said.