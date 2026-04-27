Union Government reviews plan for seven space labs in institutes

The Union Government of India is moving ahead with a proposal to set up dedicated space laboratories in academic institutions, with seven such facilities planned in the first phase.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh recently reviewed the plan, which aims to provide students with practical exposure to satellite systems, rocketry and mission design, reports UNI. However, timelines and the names of participating institutions have not yet been announced.

The proposal was first floated last December by IN-SPACe, the nodal agency that promotes private sector participation in the space industry. It is intended to strengthen practical training for students pursuing courses that relate to space technology and allied fields.

The move comes as India’s space sector has expanded rapidly after policy reforms that opened it to non-government entities. The sector has attracted more than USD 600 million in private investment over the past five years, with startups active in launch systems, satellite manufacturing and downstream services.

Officials said that the proposed labs are expected to help bridge a skilled manpower gap. IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka said that nearly 900 participants have already been trained and certified through 17 specialised programmes in areas such as satellite manufacturing, launch vehicle systems and space cybersecurity.