Union Government brings in National Sports Governance Rules, 2026

New Delhi: The Union Government has notified the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026, under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.



The rules provide the framework for the inclusion of sportspersons of outstanding merit, composition of the general body and executive committee, election procedures, and disqualification criteria for members of National Sports Bodies and Regional Sports Federations, as per an official release from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The rules also outline provisions for the National Sports Election Panel and further specify procedures for registration and periodic updating of affiliate units with the National Sports Board.



Among the salient provisions, these Rules provide for the inclusion of at least four sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) in the General Bodies of National Sports Bodies. For ensuring representation of women SOMs in the General Body, the Rules specifically provide for fifty per cent of women SOMs in the General Body.