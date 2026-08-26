Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi urged to set up Kendriya Vidyalayas in four Uttarakhand

BJP leader Anil Baluni has urged Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to take steps to establish Kendriya Vidyalayas in Gairsain, Ramnagar, Yamkeshwar and Devprayag in Uttarakhand.

Baluni met Joshi on Tuesday and raised the demand for the four schools. He said the proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas would give students in these areas greater access to quality education, particularly children living in Uttarakhand's hill regions. Joshi, who has recently taken additional charge of the Education Ministry, responded positively and assured him of necessary action, Baluni said.

The demand for Gairsain has particular significance. It is Uttarakhand's summer capital, and Baluni said he was reiterating his earlier demand for a Kendriya Vidyalaya there. He also sought schools in Ramnagar, the Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency and Devprayag.

The four locations cover areas where access to established educational institutions can be more difficult, particularly in the hill districts. Baluni said the proposed schools would provide local students with better opportunities without requiring families to look elsewhere for quality schooling.

Kendriya Vidyalayas follow a common academic structure across the country. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan says its original mandate was to meet the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government employees, including defence and paramilitary personnel, while also pursuing excellence in school education.

There are currently more than 1,250 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas across India, according to the Union government. The network had about 13.56 lakh students as of December 2024.