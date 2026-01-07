Union Education Minister Pradhan unveils 10 classical Odia literary works in New Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday released 55 important classical scholarly works, including a series of important Odia language publications, in New Delhi, aimed at strengthening India’s linguistic heritage and placing classical languages at the centre of education and research.

Among the releases were 10 major research works by the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Odia (CESCO), which further reinforce the antiquity and classical heritage of Odia.