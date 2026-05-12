Dharmendra Pradhan does not address media on NEET-UG row



"Of course. The department responsible for this should take responsibility. If this is happening repeatedly, the government must take action, no matter how prominent the individual involved may be, regardless of their affiliation with any organisation, ideology, or political party. There should be a judicial inquiry--one that is time-bound," Pilot told ANI.



He further criticised the Centre for ordering a CBI probe instead of fixing responsibility.

"The Central Government has, once again, attempted to shield itself under the pretext of ordering a CBI inquiry. Under the guise of an investigation, you merely seek to stall the matter. An inquiry was instituted two years ago as well; where is its report? Who was penalised? Who faced punishment? No one has any idea," he said.



Pilot alleged that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had failed to establish a foolproof system for conducting the examination process.

"The National Testing Agency bore the primary responsibility of establishing a foolproof system for the entire process. From setting the papers and printing them to conducting the actual examination, if the individuals involved were not highly influential figures, they would have been apprehended by now. This suggests that some syndicate or mafia network is operating across the entire country," he alleged.