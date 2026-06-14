Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends 'Pragati Path Yatra' in Bhopal

Bhopal: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday attended the 'Pragati Path Yatra' initiative programme in Bhopal and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reaching out to people across the country following the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said he had been engaging with different sections of society in Bhopal as part of the party's outreach initiatives.

"Following the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we are reaching out to people across the country through various initiatives. As per the party's plan, I am in Bhopal today. Since this morning, I have been engaging with different sections of society, as part of the 'Pragati Path Yatra'," he said.