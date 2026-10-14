Union Cabinet sanctions 78-day wage bonus up to Rs 17,951 for over 11 lakh non-gazetted railway staff

Indian Railways recorded a 5.4 per cent year-on-year increase in freight loading in August 2026, while passenger traffic also grew during the month, reflecting sustained demand for rail-based transportation across the country. The national transporter loaded 137.9 million tonnes of freight in August 2026, compared with 130.9 million tonnes in the same month last year. Freight revenue also increased by 6.27 per cent year-on-year during the month.