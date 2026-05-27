Cabinet discusses heatwave preparedness across the country

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid thrust on addressing challenges like the prevailing heatwave situation through a "whole-of-the-nation" spirit as the meeting of the Union Cabinet deliberated on steps to provide relief to people.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet discussed steps that can be implemented within the Ministry of Health, the Water Resources sector, and other related departments.

Interacting with the media after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the heatwave situation was discussed.

He also recalled the social media posts by PM Modi in which he urged people to take precautions and stay hydrated.

"The prevailing heatwave situation was discussed with all the ministers. A series of tweets was posted conveying the Prime Minister's call to the nation regarding this matter. In response to that call, discussions were held regarding the specific actions that each ministry and department can undertake within their respective domains," Vaishnaw said.

"Steps were deliberated to provide relief and ensure the safety of citizens amidst the heatwave, specifically focusing on the types of facilities and measures that can be implemented within the Ministry of Health, the Water Resources sector, and other related areas," he added.

The Union Minister also talked about the need of cooperation from the state governments.

"The Prime Minister stated very clearly that when addressing major challenges of this nature, we must approach them with a 'whole-of-the-nation' spirit, which includes the Centre, State government, and the citizens," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi urged citizens to take precautions against the rising temperatures across the country, advising people to stay hydrated, carry water while stepping outdoors and extend help to those in need as several states continue to reel under intense summer heat.

PM Modi, who made a series of posts, said senior citizens should be dissuaded from stepping out during peak heat hours.

"Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way," he said.

"Whenever possible, call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during this heatwave. Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible," he added.

PM Modi also appealed for keeping water in bowls on terraces for birds.

"In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days," he said.

IMD has said that large parts of central and northwest India are likely to remain under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next three to four days.

An IMD bulletin said severe heatwave conditions were observed in several parts of Chhattisgarh, while isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh also witnessed extreme temperatures. Heatwave conditions were also reported from parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The weather office said Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are expected to continue experiencing heatwave conditions on May 27 and 28. Severe heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

With temperatures soaring across many parts of the country, authorities have urged people to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and seek immediate medical attention in case of heat-related symptoms.

(ANI)