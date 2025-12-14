Union Cabinet Clears Bill for Single Higher Education Regulator

The new regulator will take over key functions of regulation, accreditation and the setting of professional standards across higher education institutions.

The legislation, earlier referred to as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, has been renamed the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill.

As per the approved framework, the new body will not be responsible for funding, with financial autonomy proposed to remain with the concerned administrative ministries. Medical and law colleges will also remain outside the regulator’s purview.