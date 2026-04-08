Govt approves Rs 41,534 crore fertiliser subsidy to support Kharif 2026 crops

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for KHARIF Season, 2026 (from April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.



Speaking at the cabinet briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for our 'Annadatas' and farmer brothers, a complete subsidy programme worth Rs 41,534 crore has been approved today for farmers for the Kharif season."



The tentative budgetary requirement for the Kharif season 2026 would be approximately Rs 41,533.81 crore. This is approximately Rs 4,317 crore more than the budgetary requirement for the Kharif 2025 season. The Kharif 2025 budget was Rs 37,216.15 crore.