Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Speaker

New Delhi: The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, which is a Sunday.



Answering queries during a press conference today on Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the union budget will be presented at 11 am on February 1 in the House.



The budget session of Parliament will commence on January 28 with address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses.