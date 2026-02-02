Budget measures strengthen India’s healthcare ecosystem, say Experts



"Public-private partnerships will be critical to the success of these hubs, and the healthcare industry is well placed to contribute clinical expertise, technology, and operational excellence. Beyond strengthening India's medical tourism ecosystem, this initiative will also create significant employment opportunities for doctors and allied health professionals, while accelerating innovation and skill development in the healthcare sector. We look forward to collaborating with the Government to help translate this vision into world-class healthcare infrastructure," he explained.



Amit Mookim, Board of Director and CEO of Immuneel Therapeutics and Member of NATHEALTH, said, "The Union Budget 2026-27 reflects a crucial inflection point in India's biopharma track. The exemption on essential cancer drugs and the inclusion of seven rare diseases for personal import ease patient access today, and the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti programme helps build domestic capacity moving forward. Both of these initiatives indicate a focus on affordability as well as long-term capacity buildup. With Biopharma Shakti's focus on biologics and biosimilars, the expansion of NIPERs and the strengthening of CDSCO build a strong platform for advanced platforms with the likes of cell and gene therapies, accelerating innovation pipelines and clinical translation. From my experiences with advanced cancer therapies in India, I believe that the focus of the government on training of allied health practitioners and caregivers is as vital for safely and ethically delivering high-performing, complex, care-intensive medicines at scale."

"Regional medical hubs in relation to medical-value tourism also establish India as a preferred advanced care destination. Over the next five years, long-term policy clarity, workforce readiness, and manufacturing scale can take India beyond small-molecule dominance and drive equitable healthcare access by 2030 and put the country strongly on its track towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Scaling manufacturing, supported by regulatory clarity and clinical readiness, is how India can establish defensible leadership in the global biopharma space," he further said.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management of Sir Gangaram Hospital, "India, with its varied healthcare delivery system and technology which competes with the best in the world, is ideally placed for international medical tourism. And the decision to set up medical tourism centres or specialised centres - details will be known later. I think it is a very healthy one, and this will definitely help in promoting medical tourism to this country."