Union Budget: No course correction from fiscal paternalism

The Union Budget 2026-27 indicates that the Government of India is not keen to address concerns repeatedly raised by several states, particularly Tamil Nadu, regarding increasing stress on their finances and the need to expand the divisible pool.

The Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, shows that the union government has accepted the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendation to maintain states’ share in the proceeds of shareable union taxes and duties at 41% for the next five years. This is the same share that was in force over the previous five years under the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations.